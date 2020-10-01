  • Log in
The New Relic Apollo Server plugin instruments your Apollo Server applications to give visibility into your GraphQL payloads. This helps you uncover and diagnose the cause of your slow GraphQL queries.
What's included?

Installation Docs

The New Relic Apollo Server plugin instruments your Apollo Server applications to give visibility into your GraphQL payloads.

New Relic Apollo Server plugin repository

New Relic's official Apollo Server plugin for use with the Node.js agent.

What is Apollo Server?

Apollo Server is an open-source, spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client. It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.

You can use Apollo Server as:

  • A stand-alone GraphQL server, including in a serverless environment
  • An add-on to your application's existing Node.js middleware (such as Express or Fastify)
  • A gateway for a federated graph
Apollo & New Relic

The New Relic Apollo Server plugin instruments your Apollo Server applications to give visibility into your GraphQL payloads. This helps you uncover and diagnose the cause of your slow GraphQL queries.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, John Vajda

Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

