Understanding Apache httpd
The Apache HTTP Server is a free and open-source, secure, efficient, and extensible HTTP web server for the Windows and UNIX operating systems.
What should you look for in an Apache HTTP Server Monitor?
An Apache monitor offers developers critical information to help them paint a complete picture of a web server's performance. Such data includes error analytics, host-related resource metrics, throughput metrics, latency metrics, resource utilization metrics, and activity metrics.
Our Apache quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including data such as:
- Servers reporting
- Total requests per second
- Requests per second by server
