What is Anorm?

Data access layer that uses plain SQL to interact with the database and provides an API to parse and transform the resulting datasets.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Anorm with the New Relic Java agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Java application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Anorm.