What is Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow?

Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) is a managed orchestration service for Apache Airflow that makes it easier to set up and operate end-to-end data pipelines in the cloud at scale.

Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) can be monitored by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic.

Check out our Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

New Relic provides monitoring for Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow.