Monitor Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow in New Relic
Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Set up Amazon CloudWatch Metric Streams integration

Monitor Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) by connecting to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow?

Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow (MWAA) is a managed orchestration service for Apache Airflow that makes it easier to set up and operate end-to-end data pipelines in the cloud at scale.

Get started!

Start monitoring Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our Amazon Managed Workflows for Apache Airflow documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Peter Nguyen

