Monitoring webpy is critical to ensure that you detect incidents and respond to them quickly. Install the New Relic webpy quickstart to proactively track your webpy key performance metrics.
webpy
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
webpy quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

WebPy

WebPy screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
webpy observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
webpy observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

webpy installation docs

webpy is a web framework for Python that is as simple as it is powerful.

Why monitor webpy?

webpy is a web framework for Python that is as simple as it is powerful. It offers useful debug features and automatically reloads after code changes. Integrate New Relic’s Python agent with your webpy app to monitor your app’s performance metrics in real time.

webpy quickstart highlights

The New Relic webpy quickstart has the following features:

  • Dashboards: Our dashboards provide you a clear overview of transactions, errors, and the virtual machine. The dashboards also help you monitor other key indicators like top 10 failed transactions, latest errors, and more.
  • Alerts: Get instant alerts like Apdex score, memory usage, high CPU utilizations, and transaction errors.

New Relic + webpy = Optimum performance monitoring

New Relic’s webpy quickstart automatically instruments your webpy app with the New Relic Python agent and allows you to monitor your Python application with practical dashboards and alerts. In particular, the dashboards provide you with interactive visualizations to easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve issues faster. With flexible options for custom instrumentation and APIs, our Python agent offers multiple building blocks for you to create and share customized dashboards.

Monitoring webpy with New Relic’s Python agent provides instant alerts on Apdex score and transaction errors. You can track key transactions, examine database query traces, and get a high-level summary of your app’s performance. You also have the ability to view logs and infrastructure data as well as bring them together to make troubleshooting easier and more efficient.

Install the New Relic webpy quickstart to effectively monitor your webpy app’s performance metrics with our Python agent. This quickstart gives you the tools to address issues that may arise when using webpy.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
