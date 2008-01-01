What is web2py?

Web2py is an open-source web application framework and allows web developers to program dynamic web content using Python. Web2py is designed to help reduce tedious web development tasks, such as developing web forms from scratch, although a web developer may build a form from scratch if required.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments web2py with the New Relic Python agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Python application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for web2py.