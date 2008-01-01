  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityVideo agent for JWPlayer
video-web-jwplayer

Video agent for JWPlayer

Agent to monitor video applications using JWPlayer.
Video agent for JWPlayer
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Video agent for JWPlayer quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Video Quality - JWPlayer

Video Quality - JWPlayer screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Video agent for JWPlayer observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Video Playback Failure % - jwplayer

Alert when the Video Playback Failures % increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are experiencing issues during video playback.

Video Start Failure % - jwplayer

Alert when the Video Start Failures % increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are unable to successfully initiate video plays.

Video Start Time - jwplayer

Alert when Video Start Time increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are experiencing increased start times.

Documentation  
1
Video agent for JWPlayer observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Video JWPlayer Installation Docs

Agent to monitor video applications using JWPlayer.

Agent to monitor video applications using JWPlayer.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved