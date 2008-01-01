What's included?
Dashboard 1
Video agent for VideoJS player quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 3
Video agent for VideoJS player observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
Video Playback Failure % - videojs
Alert when the Video Playback Failures % increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are experiencing issues during video playback.
Video Start Failure % - videojs
Alert when the Video Start Failures % increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are unable to successfully initiate video plays.
Video Start Time - videojs
Alert when Video Start Time increases significantly from its baseline. Useful for understanding when your users are experiencing increased start times.
Documentation 1
Video agent for VideoJS player observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Agent to monitor video applications using VideoJS player.
New Relic Labs
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.