New Relic’s integration with Trend Micro Cloud One - Conformity ingests cloud security posture management (CSPM) data from Conformity into New Relic in real-time.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Trend Micro Cloud One - Conformity quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Trend Micro Cloud One Conformity

Trend Micro Cloud One Conformity screenshot 0
Documentation  
3
Trend Micro Cloud One - Conformity observability quickstart contains 3 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

GitHub repository

The GitHub repository for the integration

New Relic blog post

Learn more about the integration on New Relic's blog post

Trend Micro blog post

Learn more about the integration on Trend Micro's blog post

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

New Relic’s integration with Trend Micro Cloud One - Conformity ingests cloud security posture management (CSPM) data from Conformity into New Relic in real-time. The integration deploys a Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudFormation stack in your AWS account. Bring your Conformity generated CSPM data into New Relic one to contextualize and correlate it with workload telemetry data, delivering AI powered visualizations and quick insights. Conformity generated CSPM data into New Relic One where it's contextualized and correlated with workload telemetry data delivering AI powered visualizations and quick insights.

For more information about this IO quickstart, see this how to video.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Trend Micro, Rohit Kaul

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
