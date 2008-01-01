New Relic’s integration with Trend Micro Cloud One - Conformity ingests cloud security posture management (CSPM) data from Conformity into New Relic in real-time. The integration deploys a Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudFormation stack in your AWS account. Bring your Conformity generated CSPM data into New Relic one to contextualize and correlate it with workload telemetry data, delivering AI powered visualizations and quick insights. Conformity generated CSPM data into New Relic One where it's contextualized and correlated with workload telemetry data delivering AI powered visualizations and quick insights.

For more information about this IO quickstart, see this how to video.