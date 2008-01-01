What is Synthetics monitoring?

Synthetic monitoring is a suite of automated, scriptable tools to monitor your websites, critical business transactions, and API endpoints. You can simulate user traffic to proactively detect and resolve outages and poor performance of critical endpoints before your customers notice.

What is a Synthetics User Flow check

Scripted browser monitors are used for more sophisticated, customized monitoring. You can create a custom script that navigates your website, takes specific actions, and ensures specific resources are present. With this you can test critical user flows within your websites and API's.

The monitor uses Google Chrome browser. You can also use a variety of third-party modules to build your custom monitor.