What is Spring.net?

Comprehensive infrastructural support for developing enterprise .NET applications; conceptually based on the Java Spring Framework.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Spring.net with the New Relic .Net agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your .Net application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Spring.net.