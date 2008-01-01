What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
High duration
This alert is triggered when the total duration of the web transaction is longer than 10 seconds during 5 minutes
High error rate
This alert is triggered when the error percentage of web transactions is higher than 5% during 5 minutes
Low throughput
This alert is triggered when the throughput is 0 for 5 minutes
Documentation 1
What is Slim?
PHP micro framework that helps you quickly write simple yet powerful web applications and APIs.
Get started!
Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Slim with the New Relic PHP agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Slim.
