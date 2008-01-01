Skykit Dashboards

What's included?
With our secure, cloud-based dashboard tool, you'll be able to showcase your visual dashboards to 1, 5, 100 or more screens throughout your organization to drive smart decision making and employee engagement. Skykit allows you to securely share your dashboards and build alignment and engagement across your whole team not just the data experts.
For more information on how New Relic customers use Skykit visit Skykit New Relic Dashboards.
Skykit sales: sales@skykit.com
Skykit support: support@skykit.com
Skykit
