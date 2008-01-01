  • Log in
Display New Relic dashboards anywhere for the entire company to see.
Documentation  
1
Skykit Dashboards observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Get Started With Skykit Dashboards

Connect with Skykit's team to get started displaying your New Relic dashboards

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

With our secure, cloud-based dashboard tool, you'll be able to showcase your visual dashboards to 1, 5, 100 or more screens throughout your organization to drive smart decision making and employee engagement. Skykit allows you to securely share your dashboards and build alignment and engagement across your whole team not just the data experts.

For more information on how New Relic customers use Skykit visit Skykit New Relic Dashboards.

Skykit sales: sales@skykit.com

Skykit support: support@skykit.com

How to use this quickstart

  Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Skykit

