What is MediaWiki?

MediaWiki is a free and open-source wiki engine developed for use on Wikipedia.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments MediaWiki with the New Relic PHP agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for MediaWiki.