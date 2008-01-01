What is Sidekiq?

Simple, efficient background processing for Ruby. Sidekiq uses threads to handle many jobs at the same time in the same process.

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Sidekiq with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

