What's included?
Documentation 1
Roku observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Dashboard 0
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The New Relic Roku Agent tracks the behaviour of a Roku App. It contains two parts, one to monitor general system level events and one to monitor video related events, for apps that use a video player.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic Labs
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.