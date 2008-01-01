  • Log in
Redis

New Relic provides crucial tools for monitoring your Redis instances. Its Redis monitor supports features such as a visual dashboard complete with charts detailing all critical performance and health metrics relevant to your Redis system.
Redis
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Redis quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Redis

Redis screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Redis observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Redis

Open source, key-value data structure store for use as a database, cache, and message broker with wide protocol and dataset support.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

A complete Redis monitoring system

Redis operates in-memory and achieves I/O faster than traditional database systems. It includes several data structures which make it ready to use right out of the box.

New Relic provides a Redis quickstart which allows you to monitor your Redis instances out-of-the-box.

New Relic - a perfect tool to monitor Redis

Redis is known for its speed, so ensuring that it stays operating at peak performance is paramount. Slowdowns can lead to a compromised user experience or even a complete application failure.

New Relic's Redis monitor provides actionable insights into the health of a Redis system. It supports custom charts, custom queries, and pre-built dashboards are available for those who don’t need custom configurations. All critical performance and health metrics are monitored.

New Relic Redis quickstart features

Our Redis quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including data such as:

  • Overview Snapshot (# masters, # slaves) + charts with commands/sec and commands/sec by node
  • Charts showing connected clients, connected clients by node, changes since last save by node, expired keys/second by node, memory used by node, and blocked clients.
  • Charts showing keyspace hit ratio by node, evicted keys/second by node, input bytes/second by node, network I/O per second, and output bytes / second by node.
Value of the Redis quickstart

The Redis Quickstart provides a visual snapshot of all the key health information related to your Redis nodes and clusters. Monitoring is made easy via the clear, color-coded dashboard which showcases memory usage, network I/O, node health, and much more.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Jakub Kotkowiak

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
