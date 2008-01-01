A complete Redis monitoring system

Redis operates in-memory and achieves I/O faster than traditional database systems. It includes several data structures which make it ready to use right out of the box.

New Relic provides a Redis quickstart which allows you to monitor your Redis instances out-of-the-box.

New Relic - a perfect tool to monitor Redis

Redis is known for its speed, so ensuring that it stays operating at peak performance is paramount. Slowdowns can lead to a compromised user experience or even a complete application failure.

New Relic's Redis monitor provides actionable insights into the health of a Redis system. It supports custom charts, custom queries, and pre-built dashboards are available for those who don’t need custom configurations. All critical performance and health metrics are monitored.

New Relic Redis quickstart features

Our Redis quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including data such as:

Overview Snapshot (# masters, # slaves) + charts with commands/sec and commands/sec by node

Charts showing connected clients, connected clients by node, changes since last save by node, expired keys/second by node, memory used by node, and blocked clients.

Charts showing keyspace hit ratio by node, evicted keys/second by node, input bytes/second by node, network I/O per second, and output bytes / second by node.

Value of the Redis quickstart

The Redis Quickstart provides a visual snapshot of all the key health information related to your Redis nodes and clusters. Monitoring is made easy via the clear, color-coded dashboard which showcases memory usage, network I/O, node health, and much more.