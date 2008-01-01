  • Log in
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Rails quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Rails

Rails screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Rails observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Rails observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Rails installation docs

Rails is an open source server-side MVC web application framework written in Ruby under the MIT License.

What is Rails?

Rails is an open source server-side MVC web application framework written in Ruby under the MIT License.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Rails with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Rails.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

