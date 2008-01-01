What is Rails?

Rails is an open source server-side MVC web application framework written in Ruby under the MIT License.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Rails with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Rails.