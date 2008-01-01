What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
Service Errors (%)
This static alert condition evaluates error percentage for Pixie instrumented services
Service Response Time (ms)
This baseline alert condition evaluates response time for Pixie instrumented services
Service Throughput (req/min)
This baseline alert condition evaluates throughput for Pixie instrumented services
The Pixie quickstart includes a dashboard providing Latency, Errors, and Throughput visibility for your Pixie services running in Kubernetes as well as example alert conditions.
