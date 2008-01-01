  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityPiHole
pihole

PiHole

Dashboard for displaying pihole information.
PiHole
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
PiHole quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

PiHole Quickstart

PiHole Quickstart screenshot 0
Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo
Documentation  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any documentation. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

This quickstart monitors the PiHole by leveraging it's built-in API to display information about the type and quantify of network requests being handled. This quickstart requires the pihole-detailed.yml file found at https://github.com/newrelic/nri-flex/tree/master/examples.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Leon Adato

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-23 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved