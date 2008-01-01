  • Log in
What is OpenTelemetry?

OpenTelemetry provides a secure, vendor-neutral specification for service instrumentation so that you can export data to New Relic. OpenTelemetry offers a single set of APIs and libraries that standardize how you collect and transfer telemetry data for your services.

The following components make up the OpenTelemetry project:

  • Specifications for the core pillars of observability to drive consistency across all projects. New Relic supports all of these signals: traces, metrics, and logs (see details below)
  • APIs that contain interfaces and implementations based on the specifications SDKs (reference implementations of the APIs) created specifically for languages like Java, Python, Go, Erlang, and more
  • Collectors that offer a vendor-agnostic implementation for processing and exporting
  • Exporters that enable you to send data to a backend of your choice

How OpenTelemetry works with New Relic

New Relic supports the native OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) for exporting telemetry data. This allows you to use the vendor neutral components developed by the OpenTelemetry community to export your data to New Relic.

Get started!

You can easily instrument your service with OpenTelemetry and export your telemetry data to New Relic. Follow this OpenTelemetry guide to get started.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
