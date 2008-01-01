  • Log in
Network Syslog

Syslog monitoring from NPM gives you valuable insights into potential issues and changes within your network.
Network Syslog
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Network Syslog quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Network Syslog Overview

Network Syslog Overview screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Network Syslog observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Network syslog installation docs

Install NPM for syslog collection using a simple Docker container.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The Network Syslog quickstart provides a dashboard that gives you a holistic view of collected syslogs from your network. Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) feature to analyze and alert on system messages in your network.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Zack Mutchler

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
