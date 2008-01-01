What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
Build Failed
This alert is triggered whenever the build error count is > 0
JavaScript Errors
This alert is triggered whenever the number of JavaScript errors deviates 5 standard deviations from the normal.
Page Load Time Degrades
This alert is triggered whenever the average page load time deviates 2 standard deviations from the normal.
Documentation 1
Netlify is an all-in-one platform for automating modern web projects. Replace your hosting infrastructure, continuous integration, and deployment pipeline with a single workflow. Integrate dynamic functionality like serverless functions, user authentication, and form handling as your projects grow.
Netlify Builds quickstart highlights
The Netlify Builds quickstart is the fastest way to explore data from the New Relic Netlify plugin. Visualize your Netlify performance with a wide selection of dashboards.
- Get a detailed view of your web application traffic, including page views, load times, sessions, and most popular content
- Find out more about your visitors. Where are they from? What devices are they using? When do they frequent your application most?
- View in-depth information about your page rendering, including LCP, CLS, and FID ratings
- See all your JavaScript errors tagged by deployment
- Compare deployment statstics and notice trends in failing builds
Know as soon as an event occurs with alerts.
- When the number of JavaScript errors increases beyond an allowed threshold
- If the onError event is triggered and a build fails
- When page load time degrades beyond two standard deviations from the normal
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Aaron Bassett (New Relic)
Support
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.