Netlify is an all-in-one platform for automating modern web projects. Replace your hosting infrastructure, continuous integration, and deployment pipeline with a single workflow. Integrate dynamic functionality like serverless functions, user authentication, and form handling as your projects grow.

Netlify Builds quickstart highlights

The Netlify Builds quickstart is the fastest way to explore data from the New Relic Netlify plugin. Visualize your Netlify performance with a wide selection of dashboards.

Get a detailed view of your web application traffic, including page views, load times, sessions, and most popular content

Find out more about your visitors. Where are they from? What devices are they using? When do they frequent your application most?

View in-depth information about your page rendering, including LCP, CLS, and FID ratings

See all your JavaScript errors tagged by deployment

Compare deployment statstics and notice trends in failing builds

Know as soon as an event occurs with alerts.