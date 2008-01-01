  • Log in
Netlify Builds

Analyze the health of your Netlify builds and Jamstack applications
Netlify Builds
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Netlify Builds quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Netlify

Netlify screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Netlify Builds observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Build Failed

This alert is triggered whenever the build error count is > 0

JavaScript Errors

This alert is triggered whenever the number of JavaScript errors deviates 5 standard deviations from the normal.

Page Load Time Degrades

This alert is triggered whenever the average page load time deviates 2 standard deviations from the normal.

Documentation  
1
Netlify Builds observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation Docs

Install the New Relic plugin for Netlify

Netlify is an all-in-one platform for automating modern web projects. Replace your hosting infrastructure, continuous integration, and deployment pipeline with a single workflow. Integrate dynamic functionality like serverless functions, user authentication, and form handling as your projects grow.

Netlify Builds quickstart highlights

The Netlify Builds quickstart is the fastest way to explore data from the New Relic Netlify plugin. Visualize your Netlify performance with a wide selection of dashboards.

  • Get a detailed view of your web application traffic, including page views, load times, sessions, and most popular content
  • Find out more about your visitors. Where are they from? What devices are they using? When do they frequent your application most?
  • View in-depth information about your page rendering, including LCP, CLS, and FID ratings
  • See all your JavaScript errors tagged by deployment
  • Compare deployment statstics and notice trends in failing builds

Know as soon as an event occurs with alerts.

  • When the number of JavaScript errors increases beyond an allowed threshold
  • If the onError event is triggered and a build fails
  • When page load time degrades beyond two standard deviations from the normal

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Aaron Bassett (New Relic)

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
