Mona’s integration with New Relic provides next-level monitoring capabilities under a unified production AI environment.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Mona Labs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Mona: Initial Dashboard

Mona: Initial Dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Mona Labs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Mona Labs Docs

Documentation on the workings of the Mona Labs integration

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Mona provides the best visibility into AI systems in order to reduce associated risks with production AI, optimize operational processes, and enable teams to plan better AI roadmaps. The Mona - New Relic integration provides users with the ability to automatically view Mona generated insights directly on their New Relic dashboard, explore production AI / ML data with NRQL, and connect specific Mona insight events to New Relic Incident Intelligence.

Instantly get alerted on latency issues and automatically detect anomalies to ensure the best performance within production systems.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Mona Labs

