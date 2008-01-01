  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityAporia
mlops-aporia

Aporia

Aporia’s integration with New Relic enables data scientists and ML engineers to receive a combination of custom and smart alerts integrated cross-platform, providing a broader picture of the ML infrastructure and an easier, quicker way to resolve issues.
Aporia
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Aporia quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Aporia Dashboard

Aporia predictions monitoring dashboard

Aporia Dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Aporia observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Aporia Docs

Documentation on the workings of the Aporia integration

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Aporia’s integration with New Relic provides you with full access to a customized ML monitoring dashboard in New Relic. The dashboard contains six different charts: Most Active Models, Most Active Model Versions, Model Inferences, Average Numeric Inferences, Numeric Inferences Heatmaps, and Categorical Inferences for a comprehensive inferences investigation for all your models in production.

This integration also supports monitoring for almost all model use cases, including: fraud detection, NLP, Recommendations, Sales Forecast, Churn Prediction, Lead Prioritization, and Tabular Data.

By leveraging New Relic Alerts and Applied Intelligence, you will be able to monitor and manage alerts for all your operational needs. Find, troubleshoot, and resolve problems faster and automatically detect anomalies and combine related alerts and incidents to enable root cause analysis for any operational issues that may arise, even beyond the model itself.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

Aporia

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved