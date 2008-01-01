  • Log in
Together, Comet and New Relic extend infrastructure observability to include your machine learning models in production, so you can build better models faster.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Comet quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Demo Comet dashboard

Demo Comet dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Comet observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Comet Docs

Documentation about Integrating Comet with New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Comet is a machine learning (ML) development platform built to meet the intense demands of enterprise teams deploying ML at scale. Comet’s integration with New Relic allows you to manage and optimize your ML models in production from your New Relic One dashboard. With Comet and New Relic, you can accelerate ML development and realize business value faster.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Jacques Verre

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
