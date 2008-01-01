What's included?
Documentation 1
Apple macOS (Beta) observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Dashboard 0
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Apple macOS?
With New Relic's infrastructure monitoring agent for macOS, you can monitor individual desktops or servers to analyze how your applications are performing as a whole. The macOS agent can run on your own hardware or in cloud systems such as AWS.
Supported versions
- macOS 10.14 (Mohave), 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur)
- 64-bit x86 processor (M1 processor is not supported yet)
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.