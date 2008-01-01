  • Log in
LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly provides simple, scalable feature flag & toggle management (feature management) for the modern enterprise.
LaunchDarkly
What's included?

Documentation  
1
LaunchDarkly observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

LaunchDarkly installation docs

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

LaunchDarkly

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
