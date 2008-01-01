  • Log in
The Kentik Firehose quickstart visualizes network data within New Relic One.
What's included?

Dashboard  
2
Kentik Firehose quickstart contains 2 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Kentik Synthetics

Kentik Synthetics screenshot 0

Documentation  
1
Kentik Firehose observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Configuration docs

Learn how to configure the Kentik Firehose and send data to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart gives you visibility into data ingested via the Kentik Firehose. The data is sent to Kentik and enriched before being sent to New Relic. Deploying this quickstart gives insights into Network Flows, Network Synthetics, and performance telemetry associated with Kentik-monitored devices. For more information or support, please go to https://www.kentik.com/customer-care/

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Josh Biggley (New Relic)

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
