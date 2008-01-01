  • Log in
New Relic’s instant observability quickstart with Kafka monitoring helps track Kafka topics, number of brokers, messages per second, broker bytes, and consumer lag in real-time.
Kafka
What's included?

Dashboard  
Kafka quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Kafka

Kafka screenshot 0
Documentation  
Kafka observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Kafka

Distributed streaming platform built for scalability, fault-tolerance, and building real-time data pipelines and streaming applications.

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Quickstart for Kafka monitoring

Kafka monitoring is important to track services running on multiple Kafka servers in real-time. Observe key metrics like CPU usage, memory, and consumer lag at a glance in a Kafka dashboard.

Why monitoring kafka is so important

Apache Kafka is a fault-tolerant, scalable messaging system used to build real-time data pipelines. Kafka also supports replications natively, and you can build streaming applications that run inside production environments.

Leveraging a Kafka monitoring tool to monitor data replication, retention, and issues like consumer lag is important. New Relic’s Kafka quickstart lets you look at performance metrics and inventory data, create your own custom charts and queries, and create alert policies.

New Relic Kafka quickstart features

New Relic’s Kafka monitoring tracks space and time retention, leverages replication alerts to uncover potential issues, and uses queries and a Kafka dashboard to explore them.

New Relic + Kafka quickstart

New Relic’s performance monitoring provides instant observability out-of-the-box. This quickstart includes:

  • Monitoring Kafka topics
  • Dashboards tracking brokers, messages per sec, broker bytes in and out per sec, consumer lag, and more
  • Monitoring of producers and consumers coded in Java
New Relic - complete Kafka monitoring

Provide total visibility into key performance metrics like the number of client requests and bytes served per second with New Relic’s Kafka monitoring and also track inventory data and metadata in real-time.

One of the key features of New Relic’s Kafka monitoring is that you can configure your retention settings by time and by space and set up real-time alerts. Track key metrics like gauge, count, and summary as well with New Relic’s instant observability quickstart. Ensure that your infrastructure remains robust and running while averting potential data loss by monitoring Kafka brokers and Kafka producers.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Jakub Kotkowiak

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

Get started today for free.

