What's included?
Dashboard 1
Jenkins quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Jenkins observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Jenkins?
The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.
Get started!
Start monitoring Jenkins jobs and pipeline executions in New Relic!
Check out our Monitoring Jenkins with OpenTelemetry and New Relic documentation to instrument your Jenkins instance with the OpenTelemetry plugin for Jenkins.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Jenkins.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Peter Nguyen
