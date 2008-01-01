  • Log in
Monitor Jenkins with the OpenTelemetry plugin in New Relic.
Jenkins
What's included?

Dashboard  
Jenkins quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Sample Dashboard - Jenkins

Sample Dashboard - Jenkins screenshot 0
Documentation  
Jenkins observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Set up Jenkins OpenTelemetry Plugin

Monitor Jenkins with the OpenTelemetry plugin by visualizing jobs and pipeline executions as distributed traces.

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Jenkins?

The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.

Get started!

Start monitoring Jenkins jobs and pipeline executions in New Relic!

Check out our Monitoring Jenkins with OpenTelemetry and New Relic documentation to instrument your Jenkins instance with the OpenTelemetry plugin for Jenkins.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Jenkins.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Peter Nguyen

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
