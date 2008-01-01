What's included?
Dashboard 1
Google Kubernetes Engine quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 2
Google Kubernetes Engine observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU utilization for a Node is above 90% for at least 15 minutes.
High Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when the memory usage for a Node is above 85% of total capacity.
Documentation 1
Google Kubernetes Engine observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling your containerized applications using Google infrastructure.
New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand
