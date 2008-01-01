What's included?
Dashboard 1
Gitlab quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Gitlab observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Gitlab?
GitLab is a popular single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle, fulfilling all the fundamentals for CI/CD in one environment.
Now, you can monitor your Gitlab with New Relic, making it easier to get observability into your CI/CD pipeline health and performance.
