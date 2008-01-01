  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityGitlab
gitlab

Gitlab

Monitor Gitlab with the OpenTelemetry in New Relic.
Gitlab
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Gitlab quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Sample Dashboard - Gitlab

Sample Dashboard - Gitlab screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Gitlab observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Set up Gitlab using open telemetry

Monitor your Gitlab pipelines with New Relic, making it easier to get observability into your CI/CD pipeline health and performance.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Gitlab?

GitLab is a popular single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle, fulfilling all the fundamentals for CI/CD in one environment.

Now, you can monitor your Gitlab with New Relic, making it easier to get observability into your CI/CD pipeline health and performance.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Diogo Pacheco

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved