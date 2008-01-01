  • Log in
Gatsby Build

The Gatsby quickstart allows you to get visibility into the build time of your Gatsby Sites, using OpenTelemetry to collect each step as a span in a Distributed Trace. Monitor your build in real-time to highlight which steps are affecting performance, so you can improve them faster.
Gatsby Build
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Gatsby Build quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Gatsby Build

Gatsby Build screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Gatsby Build observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Gatsby Build OpenTelemetry Setup

Ship performance data from Gatsby builds using OpenTelemetry

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The Gatsby quickstart allows you to get visibility into the build time of your Gatsby Sites, using OpenTelemetry to collect each step as a span in a Distributed Trace. This quickstart takes events, metrics, logs, and traces from the gatsby-build-newrelic plugin and allows us to contextualize and identify performance issues within our plugins, 3rd party APIs, and other parts of our website.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Ruairi Douglas

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
