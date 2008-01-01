What's included?
Dashboard 1
Gatsby Build quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Gatsby Build observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
The Gatsby quickstart allows you to get visibility into the build time of your Gatsby Sites,
using OpenTelemetry
to collect each step as a span in a Distributed Trace. This quickstart takes events, metrics, logs, and traces from the
gatsby-build-newrelic plugin and allows us to contextualize and identify performance issues within our plugins, 3rd party APIs, and other parts of our website.
