Full Stack Observability

Full Stack Observability over Metrics, Events, Logs and Traces.
Full Stack Observability
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Full Stack Observability quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Full Stack Observability

Full Stack Observability screenshot 0
Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Documentation  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any documentation. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Set of dashboards with data from all New Relic Products, giving you Full Stack Observability over Metrics, Events, Logs and Traces.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Samuel Vandamme

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
