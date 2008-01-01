  • Log in
Monitoring Feedparser is essential to detect incidents and respond to them quickly. Download the New Relic Feedparser quickstart to track Feedparser’s critical metrics and improve performance.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Feedparser quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Feedparser

Feedparser screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Feedparser observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Feedparser observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Feedparser installation docs

Python parser for a wide variety of Atom and RSS feeds.

Why monitor Feedparser?

Feedparser is a Python module that parses feeds in all known formats, including RSS, RDF, and Atom.

Feedparser runs on Python 2.4 and later versions. The New Relic Feedparser quickstart automatically instruments Feedparser with the New Relic Python agent. This allows you to instantly monitor Feedparser with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts.

Feedparser quickstart highlights

The New Relic Feedparser quickstart has the following features:

  • Dashboards: Our dashboards effectively monitor metrics like transactions overview, errors overview, virtual machine overview, top 10 failed transactions, transaction errors today vs 1 week ago, latest error, and more.

  • Alerts: Get instant alerts notifications on CPU utilization, high memory usage, low apdex score, and transaction error.

New Relic + Feedparser = Optimum performance monitoring

Our Python agent monitors Feedparser to help you identify issues and solve them quickly. You can also extend your performance monitoring to collect and analyze business data. The dashboards provide interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, improve customer experience, and make data-driven business decisions.

The Feedparser observability quickstart monitors Feedparser’s performance metrics like Apdex score, CPU utilization, and transaction errors. With this quickstart, you can track key transactions specific to your business, create custom dashboards, and get alerts for any error. It offers you the ability to drill down into performance details by examining code-level transaction traces, database query traces, and leveraging thread profiler sessions to see detailed stack traces of sampled threads.

Download the New Relic Feedparser quickstart now to monitor Feedparser’s key performance indicators and address vulnerabilities efficiently. It’s the fastest path to making sure that you detect and respond to incidents in minutes.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

