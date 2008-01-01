  • Log in
Episerver CMS

Episerver offers full-service CMS with dedicated layers for commerce and marketing. Proactively monitor the performance of the app with New Relic’s Episerver CMS quickstart.
Episerver CMS
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Episerver CMS quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Dotnet

.NET

Dotnet screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Episerver CMS observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Episerver CMS observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Episerver CMS installation docs

Full service CMS with dedicated layers for commerce and marketing.

Why monitor Episerver CMS?

Episerver offers a web content management system (CMS), digital marketing, and digital commerce services via its Episerver Digital Experience Platform Cloud Service. New Relic quickstart instruments Episerver CMS with the New Relic .NET agent to instantly monitor Episerver CMS with best-in-class dashboards and alerts.

Episerver CMS quickstart highlights

The New Relic Episerver CMS quickstart has the following features:

  • Dashboards: Our dashboards provide you a clear overview of transactions, errors, and the virtual machine. The dashboards also help you monitor other key indicators like top 10 failed transactions, latest errors, and more.
  • Alerts: You can get instant alerts on performance metrics like Apdex score, memory usage, and transaction errors.

Our .NET agent supports both .NET Framework and .NET Core, and works with all .NET compatible languages. In addition to the .NET agent, you can also install New Relic’s infrastructure monitoring agent to view the performance of Episerver’s host environment.

New Relic + Episerver CMS = Optimum performance monitoring

Monitor your Episerver CMS performance with our .NET agent. The integration provides a high-level overview of Episerver CMS, giving you access to code-level details like transaction traces, database queries, and errors. Also, it empowers you to track activities across a large Episerver distributed system. New Relic Episerver CMS quickstart gives you proactive notifications from alerts to respond quickly when your app stops running seamlessly. You can use the query builder to create custom dashboards from your data. Download New Relic Episerver CMS quickstart today to monitor Episerver CMS metrics in real-time. This quickstart is your gateway to instant monitoring of your Episerver CMS.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Get started today for free.

