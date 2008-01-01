Elasticsearch observability quickstart contains 7 alerts . These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Cluster Health This alert triggers when the reported health of an Elasticsearch cluster is 'red'.

Flush Latency Threshold This alert will trigger when the Flush latency for an Elasticsearch cluster's primary shards is >5ms. This is measured by: # of Flushes / Time spent on Flushes (ms) for the evaluated time window. Increased Flush Latency is an indication that your disks cannot keep up with your cluster's demands and you may need to reconfigure the 'flush_threshold_size' setting to reduce the translog size needed to trigger a flush operation.

FS Utilization Percent This alert will trigger when the File Store of an Elasticsearch cluster node is >90% full.

Index Health This alert triggers when the reported health of an Elasticsearch index is 'red'.

Indexing Latency Threshold This alert will trigger when the Indexing latency for an Elasticsearch cluster's primary shards is >5ms. This is measured by: # of Docs Indexed / Time spent Indexing (ms) for the evaluated time window. Increased Flush Latency is an indication that you are trying to index too many documents at one time and you may need to reconfigured your settings to increase performance.

JVM Heap Utilization Percent This alert will trigger when the JVM Heap utilization of an Elasticsearch cluster node is >90%.