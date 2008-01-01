  • Log in
This quickstart includes dashboards and alerts for popular signals regarding Elasticsearch cluster health and performance.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Elasticsearch quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Elasticsearch Monitoring

Elasticsearch Monitoring screenshot 0
Alerts  
7
Elasticsearch observability quickstart contains 7 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Cluster Health

This alert triggers when the reported health of an Elasticsearch cluster is 'red'.

Flush Latency Threshold

This alert will trigger when the Flush latency for an Elasticsearch cluster's primary shards is >5ms. This is measured by: # of Flushes / Time spent on Flushes (ms) for the evaluated time window. Increased Flush Latency is an indication that your disks cannot keep up with your cluster's demands and you may need to reconfigure the 'flush_threshold_size' setting to reduce the translog size needed to trigger a flush operation.

FS Utilization Percent

This alert will trigger when the File Store of an Elasticsearch cluster node is >90% full.

Index Health

This alert triggers when the reported health of an Elasticsearch index is 'red'.

Indexing Latency Threshold

This alert will trigger when the Indexing latency for an Elasticsearch cluster's primary shards is >5ms. This is measured by: # of Docs Indexed / Time spent Indexing (ms) for the evaluated time window. Increased Flush Latency is an indication that you are trying to index too many documents at one time and you may need to reconfigured your settings to increase performance.

JVM Heap Utilization Percent

This alert will trigger when the JVM Heap utilization of an Elasticsearch cluster node is >90%.

Query Load Baseline

This alert is triggered when the count of active queries on primary shards deviates more than 2 standard deviations above or below the baseline. This can be a leading indicator of a potential loss of service or flood of requests.

Documentation  
1
Elasticsearch observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Elasticsearch

Multitenant-capable full-text RESTful search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents.

This quickstart includes dashboards and alerts for popular signals regarding Elasticsearch cluster health and performance. Use this quickstart together with the New Relic Elasticsearch On Host Integration and New Relic Infrastructure agent log forwarding to get insight into the performance of your Elasticsearch clusters.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Zack Mutchler

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

