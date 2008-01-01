  • Log in
Monitoring Curb is critical to ensure that you detect incidents and respond to them quickly. Download the New Relic quickstart to instrument Curb with our Ruby agent and track key performance metrics.
Curb
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Curb quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Curb

Curb screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Curb observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Curb observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Curb installation docs

Establishes Ruby bindings for the client-side URL transfer library libcurl(3).

Why monitor Curb?

Curb establishes Ruby-language bindings for the libcurl3. It is a fully-featured client-side URL transfer library. New Relic Curb quickstart automatically instruments Curb with the New Relic Ruby agent, thereby empowering you to monitor Curb via interactive dashboards and instant alerts.

Curb quickstart highlights

The New Relic Curb quickstart has the following features: Dashboards: Our dashboards provide you a clear overview of transactions, errors, and the virtual machine. The dashboards also help you monitor other key indicators like top 5 slowest transactions, latest errors, and more. Alerts: You can get instant alerts on performance metrics like Apdex score, memory usage, transaction errors, and CPU utilization.

New Relic + Curb = Optimum performance monitoring

Monitor Curb with New Relic’s Ruby agent. With an interactive dashboard, you can explore, query, and visualize your data. This helps you to identify issues faster and improve Curb’s performance. The quickstart also has four alerts that can detect changes in key metrics. You can integrate the alerts with your favorite tools such as Slack or PagerDuty, and you will get instant notification when there is any issue. You can configure the New Relic Ruby agent with settings in a configuration file, environment variables, or programmatically with server-side configuration. The Ruby agent supports Curb version 0.8.1 or higher. Install the New Relic Curb observability quickstart today to track Curb’s metrics in real time through a seamless dashboard and different alerts. The quickstart empowers you to leverage our Ruby agent for instant and comprehensive monitoring of Curb.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
