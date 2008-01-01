  • Log in
Contentsquare is a powerful, yet easy-to-use, digital experience analytics platform that collects and quantifies user behavior across all your digital properties showing you what users like, what they don’t like, where they struggle, and why they leave. Contentsquare surfaces opportunities to improve your customer experience automatically and easily so you can increase your conversion rates, improve customer loyalty, reduce costs and drive revenue.
What's included?

Documentation  
Contentsquare observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references.

Installation Doc

See how to install this integration and the data exchanged between New Relic ancd Contentsquare.

Partnership Page

New Relic x Contentsquare partnership page on Contentsquare website

Get more value from your investments in Contentsquare and New Relic by seeing how performance issues truly affect your customers’ digital experience.

Through this integration, access Contentsquare Session Replay links directly within New Relic. With this, Contentsquare shows you exactly what a user was doing before, during, and after an issue occurs, so that you can remediate issues quickly and with the complete picture. Dramatically reduce the time-to-repair of system errors by linking to your impacted users' exact session replays.

  • Reduce time-to-recovery

    By integrating Contentsquare with your New Relic, you can provide your engineering team with all of the necessary technical and behavioral data needed to identify the root cause of an issue without having to spend cycles trying to recreate the issue.

  • Reduce time-to-recovery

    Combine the technical data from New Relic with the behavioral data surfaced from Contentsquare to uncover and prioritize the issues that have the greatest impact on your revenue and customer experience metrics.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
