Get more value from your investments in Contentsquare and New Relic by seeing how performance issues truly affect your customers’ digital experience.

Through this integration, access Contentsquare Session Replay links directly within New Relic. With this, Contentsquare shows you exactly what a user was doing before, during, and after an issue occurs, so that you can remediate issues quickly and with the complete picture. Dramatically reduce the time-to-repair of system errors by linking to your impacted users' exact session replays.