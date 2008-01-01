  • Log in
Monitoring CherryPy web servers and tools is essential to create efficient web applications. Download the New Relic CherryPy Quickstart to track CherryPy’s critical metrics and improve performance.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
cherrypy quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

CherryPy

CherryPy screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
cherrypy observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
cherrypy observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

cherrypy installation docs

Object-oriented web framework built on Python.

Why monitor CherryPy?

CherryPy is a pythonic, object-oriented web framework that enables developers to build web applications. Monitoring CherryPy is critical to identify and track performance metrics like apdex, key transactions, error traces, and database query traces. Proactively monitor CherryPy with our New Relic CherryPy Quickstart’s out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts.

CherryPy quickstart highlights

The New Relic CherryPy Quickstart has the following features -

Dashboards - Monitor metrics like CPU Utilization, memory heap used, garbage collection CPU time, top 5 slowest transactions, throughput reports, and most popular transactions, and more. Alerts - including apdex score, cpu utilization and transaction tracing

New Relic + CherryPy = Optimimum performance monitoring

The New Relic CherryPy quickstart automatically instruments CherryPy with the New Relic Python agent. It empowers you to instantly monitor your application with seamless dashboards and alerts. You can also collect and analyze data to improve customer experience and make data-driven business decisions.

The CherryPy integration can be done either with the admin script integration method or the PasteDeploy method. New Relic monitors your app’s user satisfaction and quickly alerts your team when an error occurs before it affects any user. For more insights about the performance, you can drill down to examine code-level transaction traces and database query traces.

Install the New Relic CherryPy quickstart today to track key transactions, create custom dashboards for important metrics, and view performance after a deployment. It is the breakthrough to an efficient monitoring of CherryPy web server and CherryPy tools.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
