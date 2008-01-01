What is Chef?

Chef Infrastructure Management enables DevOps teams to model and deploy secure and scalable infrastructure automation across any cloud, VM, and/or physical infrastructure.

The Chef Infra agent is self-updating, self-automating and works well in low bandwidth or remote environments. It also allows Chef to scale up and down as customers demands change. Security keys are managed and rotated regularly using Chef automated cookbooks which allows admins to turn off port access to SSH and WinRM further securing their environments in line with recommendations from industry standards like CIS (Center for Internet Security) benchmarks.

What does New Relic provide

New Relic has developed a Chef recipe for the Chef Infra agent to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on New Relic documentation: Configure the infrastructure agent using Chef