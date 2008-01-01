  • Log in
New Relic Chef recipe to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.
Chef observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Chef installation docs

Chef is a configuration management tool written in Ruby and Erlang.

Chef Supermarket

Chef Supermarket page for the New Relic Chef Recipe

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Chef?

Chef Infrastructure Management enables DevOps teams to model and deploy secure and scalable infrastructure automation across any cloud, VM, and/or physical infrastructure.

The Chef Infra agent is self-updating, self-automating and works well in low bandwidth or remote environments. It also allows Chef to scale up and down as customers demands change. Security keys are managed and rotated regularly using Chef automated cookbooks which allows admins to turn off port access to SSH and WinRM further securing their environments in line with recommendations from industry standards like CIS (Center for Internet Security) benchmarks.

What does New Relic provide

New Relic has developed a Chef recipe for the Chef Infra agent to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on New Relic documentation: Configure the infrastructure agent using Chef

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

