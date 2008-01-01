  • Log in
Monitoring Cassandra is critical for healthy database operations and Cassandra clusters. The New Relic Cassandra Quickstart guarantees an efficient way to monitor Cassandra.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Cassandra quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Cassandra

Documentation  
1
Cassandra observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Cassandra

Open-source NoSQL database management platform built for large datasets.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Why monitor Cassandra?

Monitoring Cassandra performance is vital to identify slowdowns, diagnose issues, and take prompt actions to correct any problems. Monitor Cassandra efficiently with New Relic’s Cassandra quickstart.

Cassandra quickstart highlights

The New Relic Cassandra quickstart automatically instruments your database and includes pre-built dashboards visualizing:

  • client request rates
  • average pending pool tasks
  • active request pool tasks
  • active and pending read tasks by node
  • write/read latency
New Relic + Cassandra - Your tool for better monitoring

Monitor all Cassandra key performance indicators with the New Relic Cassandra integration. This gives you insights on client request rates, average pending and active request pool tasks, active and pending read tasks by node, write latency, read latency, etc.

The Cassandra integration sends performance metrics and inventory data from your Cassandra database to the New Relic platform. On the platform, you can view pre-built dashboards of your Cassandra metric data, create alert policies, query data for troubleshooting purposes, and create charts.

Monitoring multiple Cassandra servers from the same integration is possible with New Relic by leveraging the multi-instance monitoring configuration. Our integration allows you to monitor Cassandra running as a service in Kubernetes or on Amazon ECS. You can also install New Relic's infrastructure monitoring agent on a Linux host that is running Cassandra.

Download the New Relic Cassandra Quickstart now to monitor Cassandra query performance and improve Cassandra speed. Address the issue of complexity in your data infrastructure and ensure the good health of Cassandra clusters.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Daniel Gola

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
