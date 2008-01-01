What's included?
Dashboard 1
Browser Segment Investigation Quickstart quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Browser Segment Investigation Quickstart observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Review the extent of crushed urls so you know which urls you need to add segments for in the browser segment allow list.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Kim Hickey
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.