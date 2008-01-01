  • Log in
Browser Segment Investigation Quickstart
Browser Segment Investigation Quickstart

Check for crushed urls so you can remedy them.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Browser Segment Investigation Quickstart quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Browser Segment Investigation

Browser Segment Investigation screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Browser Segment Investigation Quickstart observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Usage instructions

The _Validate Browser URL grouping_ section of Quality foundation explains how to use the segment investigation dashboard as well as resolve any crushed URLs you might find.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Review the extent of crushed urls so you know which urls you need to add segments for in the browser segment allow list.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Kim Hickey

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

