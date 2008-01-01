  • Log in
Azure Virtual Network

Azure Virtual Network is a private network for Azure resources and their outbound connections. The quickstart provides tools for monitoring the health and availability of VNets, enabling more robust, scalable, and reliable networks.
Azure Virtual Network
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Virtual Network quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Virtual Network

Azure Virtual Network screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Azure Virtual Network observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure Virtual Network installation docs

Monitor Azure Virtual Network by connecting Azure to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Azure Virtual Network?

Azure Virtual Network (VNet) provides the means for Azure cloud resources such as virtual machines to securely communicate with each other as well as the rest of the internet and on-premises resources. Using VNet to create a private network gives you control over network filtering, routing, and other key pieces of the network infrastructure. Given an Azure virtual network, you can do things like assign a public IP, assign a load balancer, and handle outbound connections. VNets are ideal for developers deploying on Azure resources who want fine-grained control over network management.

New Relic Azure Vnet integration

New Relic's integration for Azure Virtual Network reports metric data about your virtual networks (VNets), like packets dropped per second or bytes forwarded per second. It also collects data about the status and configuration of your account. The selection of dashboards include:

  • Total virtual networks: The total number of virtual networks currently live
  • Virtual networks time series: Displays the fluctuation of the total number of virtual networks over a series of timepoints
  • Virtual network per region: Displays the virtual networks within a specific geographic region
  • Public IPs under DDoS attack: Quickly identify which IPs on the network may be experiencing a DDOS attack
  • Virtual network per resource group: Shows the number of virtual networks deployed within each resource group
Why monitor Azure Virtual Network with New Relic?

Having insight into Azure virtual network performance is key to keeping network systems healthy and reliable. Virtual networks are often vulnerable to attack, so continuous monitoring of IP requests and understanding which IPs may be experiencing a distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack can be critical for initiating a proactive response. The virtual network time series display can give insight into fluctuations in network health and uptime within a specified interval and can be useful for drilling down into any deviations from the norm. Finally, being able to understand how virtual networks are distributed across geographic regions can help you pinpoint when a particular region is being underserved and deploy network resources accordingly.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

