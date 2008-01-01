What's included?
What is Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets?
Automatically scale application load across a series of heterogeneous, load-balanced virtual machines.
Start monitoring Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!
Check out our Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
