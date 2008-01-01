What is Azure Maps?

Azure Maps is a collection of geospatial services and SDKs that use fresh mapping data to provide geographic context to web and mobile applications.

New Relic Azure Maps quickstart features

A standard dashboard that tracks key indicators like availability, creator usage and usage. It runs custom queries and visualizes the data immediately.

Why monitor Azure Maps with New Relic?

New Relic Azure Maps monitoring quickstart empowers you to track the performance of Azure Maps via different metrics including availability, creator usage and usage.

Our integration features a standard dashboard that provides interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context and get valuable insights.

Start ingesting your Azure data today and get immediate access to our visualization dashboards so you can optimize your Azure service.